Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of GATX worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GATX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in GATX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GATX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

