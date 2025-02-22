Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,675 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
PAYC opened at $213.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.