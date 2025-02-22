Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,785 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of AGCO worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,525,000 after acquiring an additional 538,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AGCO by 386.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 67.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $125.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.