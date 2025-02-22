Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,946 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 245,005 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

NYSE SAIC opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

