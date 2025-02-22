Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,300 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 74.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 599,610 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 115,910.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,141 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,796,000 after purchasing an additional 283,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11,510.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 188,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,601.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 181,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

