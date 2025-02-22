Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,478 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Generac worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 25,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after buying an additional 266,026 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Generac by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.