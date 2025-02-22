Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,577 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Watts Water Technologies worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $215.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

