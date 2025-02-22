Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,589 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NOV were worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NOV by 2.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NOV by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NOV by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

