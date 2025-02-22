Rhumbline Advisers Sells 58,210 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 260,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 262,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EEMV stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

