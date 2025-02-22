Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,950 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

