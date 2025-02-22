Rhumbline Advisers Sells 612 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 160.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $193.96 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.37 and a 200 day moving average of $244.73.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.