Rhumbline Advisers Sells 628 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Knife River worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Knife River by 103.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Knife River by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Knife River during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 12,902.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 70,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNF. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

