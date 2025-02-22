Rhumbline Advisers Sells 679 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,204,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $26,573,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $154,270,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:ABG opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.98 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.97.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

View Our Latest Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.