Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Voya Financial worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,155,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after purchasing an additional 592,523 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $19,269,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $8,944,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

