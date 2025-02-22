Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of ENLT Q2 Earnings

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

ENLT stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

