Roth Capital Weighs in on Cinemark’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.38. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054,579 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,557 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,763,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,040,000.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

