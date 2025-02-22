Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOC. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SOC stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Sable Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sable Offshore by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

