Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHE stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

