Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Holdings Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FNDE opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

