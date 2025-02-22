Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $111.45 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

