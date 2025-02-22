Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $9,532,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 198,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $21.40 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.