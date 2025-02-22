SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 590,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,862 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SLM were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,936,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3,800.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

SLM Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

