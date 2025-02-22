SolarBank (SUUN) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SolarBank to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SolarBank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SolarBank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarBank Competitors 570 2841 2103 16 2.28

SolarBank presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 1.84%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% SolarBank Competitors 6.34% 10.12% 2.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SolarBank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarBank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $43.08 million -$2.56 million -19.77 SolarBank Competitors $10.09 billion $855.48 million 18.03

SolarBank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SolarBank rivals beat SolarBank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About SolarBank

(Get Free Report)

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.