SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

