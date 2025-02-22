SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1,521.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.