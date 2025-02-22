Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $132.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.61. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

