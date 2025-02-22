State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,218 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,121,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 260,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 880,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 243,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,001,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,276,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,550,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BFH opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

