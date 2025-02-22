State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 17,217 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.68 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 412,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $4,971,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,836,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,391.35. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 16,845,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,288,170 shares of company stock worth $26,547,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROIV

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.