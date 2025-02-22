State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 710 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 183.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 16.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total transaction of $1,091,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,682 shares in the company, valued at $19,401,944.24. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total transaction of $127,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,354.72. This represents a 8.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $211.66 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.50.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

