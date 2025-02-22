State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 726 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

