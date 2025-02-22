State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC opened at $88.61 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

