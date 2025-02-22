State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $370,462.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,374.87. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $242,803.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,814.17. This trade represents a 8.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

