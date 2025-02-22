State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,060 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

