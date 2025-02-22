State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 170 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $151,827,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 944,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

ENSG stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

