State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,709 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. The company has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

