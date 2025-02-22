State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in C3.ai by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 21.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $10,560,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in C3.ai by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 2,501.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $18,252,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. This trade represents a 29.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,790. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,642,974 shares of company stock valued at $59,727,720. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

C3.ai Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:AI opened at $28.50 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

