State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOD. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 52.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

