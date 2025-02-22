State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of LiveRamp worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after acquiring an additional 916,578 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 337,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 243,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 451.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 203,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,124.80 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

