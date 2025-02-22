State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.