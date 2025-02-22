State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $495.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.61 and its 200-day moving average is $469.90. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total transaction of $270,424.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,420.70. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.