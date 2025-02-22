State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,269,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 36,851 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,829,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 942,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $31.08 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

