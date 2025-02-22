State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Synaptics worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 47,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

SYNA stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

