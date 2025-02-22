State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,912.24. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,936. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

