State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

