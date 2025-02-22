State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.34 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,743.68. This represents a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.