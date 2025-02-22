State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,756 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,568,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $24,288,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after acquiring an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.