State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2,976.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vontier by 37.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

