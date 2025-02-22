State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 3.7 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $451.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPI

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.