State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mirion Technologies worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MIR opened at $15.84 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.