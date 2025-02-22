State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after purchasing an additional 318,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

